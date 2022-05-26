First look at Hasbro’s latest ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ toys just in time for its Disney+ debut

Star Wars Mission Fleet Ben Kenobi with Eopie Figure set (Photo: Hasbro)

Star Wars fans from Endor to Naboo are celebrating Ewan McGregor’s return to the franchise in the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. And Hasbo is giving them extra reason to cheer with new additions to its kid-friendly Star Wars Mission Fleet line inspired by the new show. Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at four of these Obi-Wan Kenobi toys, which will be available at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers later this year.

Naturally, Obi-Wan is front and center in the Mission Fleet collection. A two-figure set ($15.99; available Aug. 1) pairs a 2.5-inch Ben Kenobi with an Eopie — a camel-like creature that roams the dunes of Tatooine, where the fallen Jedi master is in hiding. The Eopie comes with an attached saddle, and the always-prepared General Kenobi carries two blasters and his trusty lightsaber.

Even though Kenobi is off the grid, he’s not out of the ascendent Empire’s mind. The Jedi-hunting Inspector Reva (Moses Ingram) is on his trail, setting the stage for a skirmish on Tatooine. That encounter is teased in the Mission Fleet’s Trouble on Tatooine figure set ($20.99; available Oct. 1), which spotlights Reva’s impressive armory, ranging from a Sycthe ship with projectile launcher to her double-laded lightsaber.

Star Wars Mission Fleet Trouble on Tatooine Figure Set (Photo: Hasbro)

Reva is doing the bidding of the Grand Inquisitor, who is making his live action debut after being introduced in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Mission Fleet’s Duel in the Darkness figure ($8.49; available Sept. 1) features a fully poseable Grand Inquisitor with a droid companion.

Star Wars Mission Fleet Grand Inquisitor Duel in Darkness Figure (Photo: Hasbro)

Besides inspectors and inquisitors, Obi-Wan also has to stay a step ahead of the Imperial Stormtroopers that are swarming every planet in the far, far away galaxy. These familiar Star Wars foes are represented in the Mission Fleet line by the Imperial Cannon Assault Figure ($8.49; available Aug. 1), a 2.5-inch Stormtrooper armed with a projectile-hurling E-Web cannon.

Star Wars Mission Fleet Imperial Cannon Assault Figure (Photo: Hasbro)

It’s a formidable line-up of foes … but our Imperial credits are still on Obi-Wan and his eopie to defeat all comers.

Star Wars Mission Fleet Obi-Wan Kenobi toys will be available at Hasbro Pulse most major retailers later this year; Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 27 on Disney+.