First look at Funko and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade-themed Pops, apparel

Funko Pop! Deluxe: People with Grogu (Photo: Funko)

Baby aliens… they grow up so fast. One year after Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, made his debut as a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon — and accompanying Funko Pop! figure — the pint-sized star of The Mandalorian is back with an expanded merch line.

Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at Funko and Macy’s new products, which are available now on Funko.com ahead of the 96th edition of the department store’s ever-popular Thanksgiving Day event, where Grogu will once again join the parade of family-friendly balloon characters.

Naturally, a new vinyl collectible is front and center amongst the 2022 collection. This limited edition Deluxe Pop ($40) features Grogu’s aerial self being held aloft by a four-person Funko team. And it really does take a lot of muscle to keep that 41-foot-high, 29-foot-long and 37-foot-wide balloon on its designated course.

Since the wind chill can sometimes reach Hoth-levels in New York on Thanksgiving Day, Funko is helping adult parade watchers keep warm with a Grogu-themed hoodie ($45). We think you’ll agree that the Force is strong with this look.

Grogu 2022 Parade Pop! Adult Hoodie (Photo: Funko)

Meanwhile, the young and young at heart can both rock a colorfully illustrated T-shirt commemorating Grogu’s second flight for Macy’s. Available in adult ($20) and kids ($10) sizes, this Tee features Baby Yoda in all of his green glory.

Grogu 2022 Parade Pop! Adult Tee (Photo: Funko)

Grogu 2022 Parade Pop! Kids Tee (Photo: Funko)

While Macy’s parade will be your next opportunity to see Grogu on TV, he won’t be missing in action for long. The Mandalorian‘s third season set to premiere on Disney+ in February with more adventures in that far, far away galaxy. Begun the countdown has.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Grogu merchandise is available now at Funko.com. The 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Nov. 24 at 9am on NBC.