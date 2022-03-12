First look at Cassandra ‘Elvira’ Peterson in Rob Zombie’s reboot of The Munsters

People know Cassandra Peterson through her alter-ego, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. But in director Rob Zombie’s movie reboot of ’60s TV show The Munsters, Peterson is playing Barbara Carr, queen of realty!

Zombie made the casting announcement earlier today on his Instagram page and gave us our first look at the actress in character.

Cassandra Peterson

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Cassandra Peterson

“Straight from the set of THE MUNSTERS is your first look at Barbara Carr, the #1 real estate agent in all of Mockingbird Heights,” ran the message accompanying the image. “Barbara is played by none other the CASSANDRA PETERSON. Yes, the Mistress of the Dark has joined the cast of THE MUNSTERS.”

The original Munsters, about a family of amiable monsters, originally ran on CBS 1964-66.

Last October, Zombie confirmed on Instagram that the movie will star Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster.

See that image of Cassandra Peterson below.

