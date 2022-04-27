The post First Look and Title Revealed for David O. Russell’s New Film Starring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie appeared first on Consequence.

Word’s been out for a while that Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington are set to star in David O. Russell’s unnamed next film, but now, we finally have some concrete details about the project, as well as a first look photo featuring the trio. The movie, called Amsterdam, hits theaters on November 4th.

The first details about Amsterdam arrived at Disney’s CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday, so the official description of the film is naturally a little vague. Set in the 1930s, Amsterdam “is an original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.”

In addition to the three close friends of Bale, Robbie, and Washington, the film’s stacked cast also includes Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, and Matthias Schoenaerts

Amsterdam marks Russell’s first project since 2015’s Joy and his third film with Bale, who appeared in 2010’s The Fighter and 2013’s American Hustle. Russell wrote and directed the project and produced it alongside Bale, Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, and Anthony Katagas. Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson served as executive producers.

While Russell’s films tend to be industry favorites — The Fighter earned seven Oscar nominations, while American Hustle scored 10 — his movie sets have been described as far less charming. Last year, we rounded up a timeline of the filmmaker’s biggest controversies, including accusations of violent outbursts and abusive behavior, as well as a sexual assault allegation by a family member.

Story continues

First Look and Title Revealed for David O. Russell’s New Film Starring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie

Carys Anderson

Popular Posts

Subscribe to Consequence of Sound’s email digest and get the latest breaking news in music, film, and television, tour updates, access to exclusive giveaways, and more straight to your inbox.