First-lady Jill Biden wants Iowa to join LSU WBB at White House; Angel Reese responds

BATON ROUGE – First lady Jill Biden wants Iowa and star Caitlin Clark invited to the White House alongside national champion LSU women’s basketball, despite the Tigers beating the Hawkeyes in the national championship game on Sunday in Dallas, 102-85.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” Biden said to reporters in Denver on Monday. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

In response to Biden’s comments, LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese was not enthused about the First Lady’s idea.

“A JOKE,” Reese wrote on Twitter.

LSU’s victory on Sunday was the program’s first-ever national championship in men’s or women’s basketball. It was the sixth time the Tigers had scored 100 or more points in a game, as they also became the first team in women’s college basketball history to score at least 100 points in the national championship game.

TATE ON LSU TRASH TALKING: LSU President on Angel Reese trash-talking Caitlin Clark: ‘If you have a problem, beat her’

LSU WBB BREAKS TV RECORDS: LSU women’s basketball NCAA Championship game vs. Iowa breaks TV viewership records

LSU WBB EARLY PREDICTIONS: LSU women’s basketball way-too-early projections for 2023-24 season

“It was so exciting, wasn’t it?” Biden said. “It was such a great game. I’m old enough that I remember when we got Title IX. We fought so hard, right? We fought so hard. And look at where women’s sports have come today.”

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jill Biden wants Iowa, Caitlin Clark to join LSU at White House