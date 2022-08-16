First lady Jill Biden, 71, tests positive for COVID

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Tuesday.

The president’s 71-year-old wife, who is double-vaxxed and boosted, returned a positive PCR test after developing “cold-like symptoms” Monday evening, according to a statement from her spokesperson, Elizabeth Alexander.

The White House added that President Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 Tuesday morning, but would wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and around others due to his being a close contact of his wife.

The president was scheduled to return to Washington later Tuesday to sign the $737 billion Inflation Reduction Act into law before continuing on to his home in Delaware. It was not immediately clear whether the first lady’s positive test would impact any of those plans.

The first family had been vacationing in South Carolina when Jill tested positive. REUTERS

Jill Biden will self-isolate for at least five days and remain at the South Carolina home where the first family had been vacationing until she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests. She is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

The first lady’s case comes nearly a month after the president first tested positive for COVID shortly after returning from a trip to the Middle East. Joe Biden tested negative five days after his initial infection, but tested positive again days later in a “rebound” case of the coronavirus. He was cleared to travel again Aug. 7, after another eight days in isolation.