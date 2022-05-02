First Lady Dr. Jill Biden opens Met costume exhibit

CBSTV Videos

The Talk – Jerry O’Connell ‘Thanks’ Wife, Rebecca Romijn for Making Him Prioritize Family Over Career

The hosts discuss prioritizing family over work. Jerry O’Connell shares, “When I met my wife [Rebecca Romijn] and we got married, you know, I always put work first. It’s just what I did. It’s kind of how I was raised…when I met my wife and we had kids my wife was like you can’t, there was a specific job, and my wife was like you can’t do it. You can’t leave me alone. We have twins…and I was like what? You don’t want me to go make money? And my wife, and I thank for her this, because my wife made me prioritize my family over making money. By the way, it was a fight, but my wife was right.”