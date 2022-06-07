First Footage of the Amazon Reboot Debuts

Batter up!

Amazon on Tuesday unveiled the first footage of its forthcoming reboot of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic A League of Their Own. The eight-episode drama, from creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham and Sony TV, will debut its entire first season on Friday, Aug. 12.

The minute-long teaser is set to Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen” and offers a glimpse at the cast — including Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden and Melanie Field — but stops short of including audio from the series.

Jacobson and Graham told The Hollywood Reporter in their first interview about League that their take would lean hard into sexuality and racism, topics that were not central to Marshall’s 1992 film starring Geena Davis and Lori Petty.

“I had always been obsessed with the movie. I played Little League for eight years and I’m queer and it was torture and I never felt like I fit in,” Graham told THR in August 2020. “That’s part of why I was so obsessed with the movie as a kid. It’s a story that has this queer subtext about how you can find a place on the field. I started looking into the queer history of the league and started thinking of it.”

Added Jacobson: “Will asked if I wanted to do it together and I said yes immediately. I grew up loving the movie as well. I was in the middle of writing season four of Broad City and we had just done this episode with a montage of powerful, revolutionary women, and our editor at the time wanted to put Mamie Johnson in it. I didn’t know who she was. She was one of the first and only Black women to play in the male Negro leagues professionally. When Will and I started talking about the ways in which we wanted to do our version, that felt more real, nuanced and gritty and [a way to] incorporate more women’s stories.”

Check out the footage and other first-look photos from the series, below.

