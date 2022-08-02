First ever official Game of Thrones fan convention adds Kit Harington and announces new date

We know nothing …actually, kind of a lot.

The previously announced Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention, originally slated for February 2022 in Las Vegas, at last has a new date and location. It will now take place Dec. 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Hosted by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment, it will mark the first studio-sponsored convention dedicated to the world of Game of Thrones. Additionally, Kit Harington — yes, Jon Snow himself — will join previously announced series stars in person.

Other stars slated to be in attendance include Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon), Kristofer Hiyiu (Tormund Giantsbane), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Gemma Whalen (Yara Greyjoy), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 Kit Harington as Jon Snow – Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO; Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7 Season Finale, The Dragon and the Wolf Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy\u00E2\u20AC\u201C Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO; THe Game OF Thrones Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) SEASON 1

Helen Sloan/HBO; Macall B. Polay/HBO; HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy, and Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon

The convention will be hosted by Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen, the recently announced hosts of the forthcoming The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon.

The convention will offer fans a smorgasbord of activities and discussions worthy of the King of Westeros — or the Queen in the North. In addition to tons of panels and presentations, fans will get the chance to meet some of their favorite cast members as they return to the world of Westeros and beyond. Just no Red Weddings, please!

The event will also have opportunities to win prizes via cosplay and trivia competitions, meet and greets with cast, autograph signings, and an evening dance party hosted by special guest, DJ Kristian Nairn, a.k.a. Hodor.

There’s still plenty more to be announced, including some of the exclusive merchandise that will be for sale, so whether you’re seeking dragon eggs or the perfect goblet for your wine, you’ll be able to live like a king.

