Fireworks dazzled down under to ring in 2023

Fireworks dazzled down under.

A multitude of fireworks lit up the sky above Sydney Harbour Bridge during a show ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Australia.

The lavish production, which got underway around 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, included 7,000 fireworks — the city’s largest display in history — and cost $5.8 million, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Fireworks were also launched from the Opera House and four rooftops. The show, which had an estimated 1 million revelers in attendance, also included 100,000 individual pyrotechnic effects.

“We have had a couple of fairly difficult years; we’re absolutely delighted this year to be able to welcome people back to the foreshores of Sydney Harbour for Sydney’s world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations,” said Stephen Gilby, the city’s program manager.

The celebrations began around 8 a.m. EST. REUTERS

The entire celebration cost around $5.8 million. REUTERS