‘Firestarter’ Releases Trailer; Stephen King Remake to Open Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

Blumhouse and Universal’s new movie adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter will ignite simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock on May 13, 2022.

Universal revealed the news on Wednesday. The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in a new era whereby Hollywood studios are collapsing theatrical windows.

Stephen King’s 1980 book, which will be adapted by Scott Teems, follows a young girl with pyrokinetic abilities who is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon. (The 1984 adaptation of Firestarter starred a young Drew Barrymore.)

Keith Thomas will direct the film, which will be produced by Jason Blum and Akiva Goldsman, who previously teamed on the Paranormal Activity franchise. Martha De Laurentiis, who was an associate producer on the 1984 feature, will executive produce.

The new Firestarter stars Zac Efron and Sydney Lemmon as the parents of daughter Charlie, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

As Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. After an incident reveals the family’s location, a mysterious operative (Michael Greyeyes) is deployed to hunt down the family and seize Charlie once and for all.

