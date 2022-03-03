Firefighters rescue dog from icy pond

The Hill

Newsom announces $296M in green grants to underserved California communities

Underserved communities across California will be receiving $296 million in grants to transform their public spaces and eliminate litter from their streets, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Tuesday evening.The funds will be divided among 105 community enhancement projects and create an estimated 3,600 jobs, Newsom’s office said. The projects – which include trash removal, landscaping, art installations, safety improvements and pedestrian and…