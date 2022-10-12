Firefighter dies trying to put gas in car, South Carolina coroner says

A beloved 29-year-old firefighter died while refueling a car that ran out of gas on a South Carolina road, officials said.

Daniel Bagwell was trying to put gas in the car when another vehicle hit him on Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Anderson County coroner’s office.

Bagwell, who was killed in the crash, was from Pelzer, an Anderson County town roughly 15 miles southwest of Greenville, officials said.

The 29-year-old was a member of the City of Anderson Fire Department and was off duty at the time of the crash. He leaves behind a wife and a 7-month-old daughter, firefighters said in a news release.

“Daniel was a huge part of this department and community and his beloved shifts and was loved by all,” his department wrote. ”Daniel was a strong leader, solid firefighter, good friend, but most importantly a loving husband and father.”

In a Facebook post, the nearby West Pelzer Fire Department remembered Bagwell as a firefighter who rose through the ranks to become a sergeant with the city of Anderson.

“West Pelzer Fire ask you to pray for the Bagwell family as well as the fire community as we mourn the loss of one of our own,” the department wrote.

As of Oct. 10, the coroner’s office said there was an investigation into the crash, which happened at about 2:15 p.m., according to WYFF. The crash was reported on Midway Road near the intersection with Stevens Court.

State troopers said the person accused of hitting Bagwell was in a truck. The truck driver and passenger weren’t hurt in the crash, WYFF reported.

“The victim died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma,” the coroner’s office wrote.

S.C. Highway Patrol — which reportedly is one of the agencies investigating the crash — didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on Oct. 11.

Driver dodges railroad barrier and dies after train pushes truck down tracks, SC cops say

Driver of riding lawnmower killed in collision with SUV on highway, SC cops say