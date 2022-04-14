Fired CBS Anchor Interviews Warren Buffett Four Years After #MeToo Scandal

Four years after being fired from CBS amid sexual harassment allegations, Charlie Rose has reentered the public eye via an extensive interview with business magnate Warren Buffett.

The interview appeared this Thursday on Rose’s personal site, which also features archival interviews he conducted during his time as a CBS news anchor. On the homepage of the site, Rose notes this is the first interview he’s done in over four years, and implies that this will be the first of several independent interviews he will conduct.

“I’m proud to share this recent conversation with Warren Buffett,” Rose states on the website. “It is his first interview on camera in almost a year and the first I’ve done in more than four years. It is a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world.”

In 2017, an extensive report from the Washington Post saw eight women accuse Rose of sexual harassment, with several alleging that he groped them or made unwelcome lewd calls to them.

Following the publication of the Washington Post story, CBS suspended him, along with Bloomberg and PBS, which produced his long-running titular interview talk show. He would quickly be fired from CBS, and his PBS show was canceled.

Rose’s reckoning took place early on in the #MeToo movement, with the report of his alleged harassment coming out months following the New York Times’ investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

Rose’s interview with Buffett does not mention any of the allegations that ended his terms at CBS and PBS. The hour-long conversation instead focuses on Buffett’s career as chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, the Omaha, Neb. conglomerate that owns prominent companies such as GEICO, Duracell and Dairy Queen. During the interview, Rose also asked Buffett, the fifth-wealthiest person in the world, his opinion on other prominent multi-billionaires, including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

