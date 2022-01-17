Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Been dying to ‘Stick’ it to your cable company? Here’s your chance. (Photo: Amazon)

If you have an older TV or just don’t like the video-streaming settings that came with your set, maybe it’s time to do something about it. And maybe we know exactly what that thing should be: heading over to Amazon and scoring the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19, or $11 off — that’s a nearly 20 percent savings and the lowest price on the internet right now!

And Amazon will give you free shipping too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? Go ahead and sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Easy as pie

Normally priced at $30, the Fire TV Stick Lite couldn’t be easier to use. Simply plug it into one of your TV’s HDMI ports and it’ll search for your home’s Wi-Fi network automatically and wait for you to log in.

Once synced, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Peacock, HBO Max, Starz and Showtime. Between that smorgasbord of viewing options and the Fire TV Stick’s interactive settings — like pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb — you might be tempted to ditch cable for good.

$19 $30 at Amazon

How great is this device? Over 154,000 reviewers have bestowed a five-star rating on it. “…I’m very pleased with the Fire TV Stick Lite,” raved one of them. “Alexa is installed and using voice commands to change the TV is so wonderful! I can also turn the lights off from my remote control when it’s time to movie watch. I love it! Let’s see the cable companies let me do that! I figure I’ll be saving about $230 per month now and all for an investment that cost less than one month’s cable bill.”

We’re not remotely exaggerating when we say that this may very well change the way you watch TV. (Photo: Amazon)

Alexa remote

The Fire TV Stick Lite is exactly the same as the standard Fire TV Stick, with a different remote. It still comes with Alexa voice assistant for voice search, hands-free navigation and instant access to news, weather and sports scores.

“…The Lite is pure delight,” raved a delighted five-star Amazon reviewer. “The same pieces as the other sticks: The stick, the extender, the adapter connector to the outlet, and the Alexa-enabled remote. This remote won’t control the TV but it does everything I need. I prefer individual remotes anyway…”

At $25 (was $30), the Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the best video-streaming devices out there with a wide range of popular channels, breezy ease of use and super-low price.

$19 $30 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

