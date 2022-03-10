Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

“Stick” it to the cable company…and open up a world of streaming goodness. (Photo: Amazon)

Do you rely on cable because your television lacks smart-TV features? If so, this is the perfect Black Friday deal to instantly upgrade your viewing enjoyment. The genius Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for just $30. Incredible deal? Yep. But wait; it gets better: For a limited time, purchase of select Fire TV gadgets (including this one) will include a free 14-day Sling TV trial membership (see the banner on the product page).

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$30 $50 at Amazon

Here’s how to use it: Simply plug the Fire TV Stick 4K into one of your 4K TV’s HDMI ports and the streaming device will immediately search for your home’s Wi-Fi network and wait for you to log in. (If your TV is less than 10 years old, it’s probably a 4K model. The term “4K” just refers to the resolution of the screen.)

Once the device and TV are synced, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Starz, Showtime and so much more. You’ll find fun interactive settings like pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb.

Combine the Fire Stick with a free Sling membership — your portal to all of your favorite channels (TBS, A&E, Comedy Central, AMC, CNN, BBC America and many, many more) — and you can kiss that monthly cable bill goodbye for good! Talk about March Madness!

Need to check in on the news, weather, or sports scores? The Alexa voice assistant is at your service!

Don’t sleep on this Marvelous deal; it Mai-sell out. (Photo: Amazon)

$30 $50 at Amazon

With more than 56,000 five-star reviews, it’s safe to say this thing is a winner. “If you get this new Fire Stick, forget cable,” one savvy Amazon shopper shared. “I love this new Fire Stick. I need one for each room. It has more features and stations that are free and come with the Fire Stick.”

“The picture quality looks great, and I love the new remote,” said a smitten five-star reviewer. “It was easy to set up to my Samsung Smart TV and soundbar. I use it to watch DirectTV Now and it works flawlessly.”

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best ways to instantly add video streaming to your TV without getting a new set. Cheers to that.

$30 $50 at Amazon

