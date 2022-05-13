Fire TV Edition HD and 4K TVs are on sale at Amazon

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save up to nearly 50 percent on Fire TV Edition TVs! (Photo: Amazon)

When’s the best time to upgrade your old TV? Right now!

From 24 to 65 inches, Amazon’s having a massive sale on Fire TV Edition models with savings up to 40 percent! If you’re looking for a shiny new toy, here’s your chance to save big on HD and 4K TVs of various shapes and sizes — prices start at just $100.

All of the models below feature Fire TV already built-in, so you can start watching Bridgerton, Ozark, Better Call Saul, NCIS, Is It Cake? and more as soon as you get set up with a smart TV, like the Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series at $90 off the regular price.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Shop the sales below and happy streaming:

Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series

Get a life-like TV-viewing experience.

Step up to 4K with this Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series, on sale for $500, or $330 off! It features 4K resolution at 2160p. This Insignia 4K TV features Fire TV built-in and it’s ready to stream — including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and more. Shoppers say it’s like having your own home theater.

“This picture on this TV is absolutely beautiful!” wrote one happy TV watcher. “My husband and I just love it. It’s like you’re in the scene yourself, the picture is so clear and realistic.”

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition

Get in on all the action at a discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Need a good TV for your bedroom, guest room or kitchen? Amazon has one of its bestselling TVs, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition, on sale for just $100 (was $170).

As a Fire TV Edition, this model features video streaming with instant access to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and more. You don’t even have to add a streaming box or stick to this TV — it’s already built-in. Even better? Alexa is included in the remote. And shoppers are just as surprised by the TV, as we are by this deal!

“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV. I put this in the bedroom of my camper and we absolutely love the size,” wrote a delighted shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe 720p is plenty for this screen size…I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built in Fire TV. It actually works a lot better than the USB plug in external fire sticks, for whatever reason.”

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition

TV viewing at its finest. (Photo: Amazon)

Right now, Amazon has the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition on sale for $150, down from $180—and it’s one of the retailer’s best-selling TVs. With a Standard HD resolution of 720p, it’s the perfect size for a small space. And it lets you stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and more without adding a separate device. And Amazon shoppers just love its compact size.

“I spend more time working in the kitchen than anyone else, and this perfectly-sized TV is exactly what I wanted,” shared a five-star reviewer. “The picture is perfect, the unit is super light and compact, and I love having only one remote. It was a breeze to set up, everything meshed with my existing Fire account, so I only had to sign in to my other apps, such as Sling. The TV was a bargain!”

Insignia 39-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition

Go big, or don’t bother watching. (Photo: Amazon)

Want something bigger? Amazon has this Insignia 39-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition on sale for $200, or $30 off. Alexa is included in its remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and who is), you can just say, “Alexa, play Rocketman,” and she’ll make your wish come true. This model is ideal for cord-cutters since it turns over-the-air TV into a cable and DVR-like experience.

“We have it hooked up to an antenna and when watching broadcast TV it behaves as you expect with one added benefit,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “It actually includes about a five minute re-play buffer so you can pause, rewind, fast-forward, jump back (instant replay), or jump forward (skip commercials)…Not quite like having a full DVR but very nice. Lets you pause and go to the bathroom or get snacks and then catch back up by skipping the next commercial.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

