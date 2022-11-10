‘Fire Of Love,’ ‘The Territory,’ Lead Way With Cinema Eye Honors Nods – The Hamden Journal

The Oscar prospects for Fire of Love, The Territory, and All That Breathes got a significant boost today with the announcement of the nominations for the 16th Annual Cinema Eye Honors.
Sara Dosa’s Fire of Love and Alex Pritz’s The Territory tied with a leading seven nominations apiece, while All That Breathes, from director Shaunak Sen, was recognized in half a dozen categories. Fellow Oscar contenders All the Beauty and the Bloodshed — the Venice Golden Lion winner directed by Laura Poitras — and Payal Kapadia’s A Night of Knowing Nothing earned four nominations apiece.
In the marquee category of Outstanding Nonfiction Feature, six films will go head to head at the Cinema Eye Honors: All That Breathes; All the Beauty and the Bloodshed; Fire of Love; Navalny — Daniel Roher’s documentary on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny; A Night of Knowing Nothing, and The Territory [see the full list of nominees below].
Pritz, making his feature documentary debut with The Territory, earned five individual nominations – more than anyone else – including Outstanding Cinematography and Outstanding Debut, although he missed out on an Outstanding Direction nomination. In that latter category, five women are nominated: Poitras (All the Beauty and the Bloodshed); Rebeca Huntt for Beba; Margaret Brown for Descendant; Dosa (Fire of Love), and Kapadia (A Night of Knowing Nothing). The only male director nominated was Sen for All That Breathes.
The nominations highlight a remarkably strong year for HBO. The premium cable platform led all distributors and broadcasters with 30 nominations overall, followed by 17 nominations for National Geographic Documentary Films, 17 for NEON/Super LTD, eight for Netflix and seven apiece for Participant and Picturehouse.
The Cinema Eye Honors was founded in 2007 to celebrate “outstanding artistry and craft in nonfiction filmmaking.” The 16th annual edition of the awards show will be presented on Thursday, January 12 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.
Below is the full list of nominations:
Outstanding Nonfiction Feature
All That Breathes
Directed and Produced by Shaunak Sen
Produced by Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Directed and Produced by Laura Poitras
Produced by Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
Fire of Love
Directed and Produced by Sara Dosa
Produced by Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
Navalny
Directed by Daniel Roher
Produced by Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
A Night of Knowing Nothing
Directed by Payal Kapadia
Produced by Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff and Ranabir Das
The Territory
Directed and Produced by Alex Pritz
Produced by Darren Aronofsky, Gabriel Uchida, Sigrid Dyekjær, Lizzie Gillett and Will N. Miller
Outstanding Direction
All That Breathes
Shaunak Sen
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Laura Poitras
Beba
Rebeca Huntt
Descendant
Margaret Brown
Fire of Love
Sara Dosa
A Night of Knowing Nothing
Payal Kapadia
Outstanding Editing
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Amy Foote, Joe Bini and Brian A. Kates
Fire of Love
Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
Riotsville, USA
Nels Bangerter
Three Minutes: A Lengthening
Katharina Wartena
Outstanding Production
All That Breathes
Aman Mann, Shaunak Sen and Teddy Leifer
A House Made of Splinters
Monica Hellström
In Her Hands
Juan Camilo Cruz and Jonathan Schaerf
Navalny
Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
The Territory
Alex Pritz, Darren Aronofsky, Gabriel Uchida, Sigrid Dyekjær, Lizzie Gillett and Will N. Miller
Outstanding Cinematography
All That Breathes
Ben Bernhard
Cow
Magda Kowalczyk
A House Made of Splinters
Simon Lereng Wilmont
A Night of Knowing Nothing
Ranabir Das
The Territory
Alex Pritz and Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wau
Users
Bennett Cerf
Outstanding Original Score
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Soundwalk Collective
Descendant
Ray Angry and Rhiannon Giddens/Dirk Powell
Fire of Love
Nicolas Godin
Nothing Compares
Linda Buckley and Irene Buckley
The Territory
Katya Mihailova
Users
Dave Cerf
Outstanding Sound Design
All That Breathes
Niladri Shekhar Roy, Sound Designer, and Susmit “Bob” Nath, Sound Design Consultant
Fire of Love
Patrice LeBlanc, Sound Designer, and Gavin Fernandes, Re-recording Mixer
I Didn’t See You There
Tom Paul, Lead Sound Designer & Re-recording Mixer, and Andrés E. Marthe González, Supervising Sound Editor
Moonage Daydream
Samir Foco, John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, Sound Designers
The Territory
Rune Klausen and Peter Albrechtsen, Sound Designers
Outstanding Visual Design
Dear Mr. Brody
Gary Walker, Visual Effects; John Mark Lapham, Collages; Sam Klatt, Graphics & Compositing
Fire of Love
Lucy Munger, Animation; Kara Blake, Graphic Artist; and Rui Ting Ji, Hand-drawn animation & Illustrations
Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
Hectah Arias, Animation and Graphics
Moonage Daydream
Stefan Nadelman, Animation
My Old School
Rory Lowe, Animation Director, and Scott Morriss, Lead Animator
Outstanding Debut
Bad Axe
Directed by David Siev
Beba
Directed by Rebeca Huntt
I Didn’t See You There
Directed by Reid Davenport
A Night of Knowing Nothing
Directed by Payal Kapadia
Nothing Compares
Directed by Kathryn Ferguson
The Territory
Directed by Alex Pritz
Outstanding Nonfiction Short
In Flow of Words
Directed by Eliane Esther Bots
Last Days of August
Directed by Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck and Robert Machoian
Long Line of Ladies
Directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Directed by Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy
Nuisance Bear
Directed by Jack Weisman and Gabriela Osio Vanden
Shut Up and Paint
Directed by Alex Mallis and Titus Kaphar
Audience Choice Prize
All That Breathes
Directed by Shaunak Sen
The Balcony Movie
Directed by Paweł Łoziński
Fire of Love
Directed a by Sara Dosa
Last Flight Home
Directed by Ondi Timoner
Mija
Directed by Isabel Castro
My Old School
Directed by Jono McLeod
Navalny
Directed by Daniel Roher
Nothing Compares
Directed by Kathryn Ferguson
Sr.
Directed by Chris Smith
The Territory
Directed by Alex Pritz
Spotlight
After Sherman
Directed by Jon-SesrieGoff
Brotherhood
Directed by Francesco Montagner
Hidden Letters
Directed by Violet Du Feng and Zhao Qing
Into the Ice
Directed by Lars Henrik Ostenfeld
Master of Light
Directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten
Heterodox
Aftersun
Directed by Charlotte Wells
Dry Ground Burning
Directed by Joana Pimenta and Adirley Queirós
Dos Estaciones
Directed by Juan Pablo González
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp
The Rehearsal (Season One)
Directed by Nathan Fielder
The Unforgettables (Non-Competitive Honor)
All That Breathes
Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Nan Goldin
Bad Axe
Chun Siev
Beba
Rebeca Huntt
Fire of Love
Katia and Maurice Krafft
Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down
Gabby Giffords
I Didn’t See You There
Reid Davenport
In Her Hands
Zarifa Ghafari
Last Flight Home
Eli Timoner
Mija
Doris Muñoz
My Old School
Brandon Lee
Navalny
Alexei Navalny
Nothing Compares
Sinead O’Connor
Sr.
Robert Downey Sr.
The Territory
Bitaté Uru-eu-wau-wau and Neidinha Bandeira
The following were previously announced on Thursday, October 20 during the annual Cinema Eye Fall Lunch in Los Angeles.
Broadcast Film Nominees
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Directed by James Jones | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Directed by Rory Kennedy | Netflix
Four Hours at the Capitol
Directed by Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
George Carlin’s American Dream
Directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
Playing With Sharks
Directed by Sally Aitken | Disney+
Nonfiction Series Nominees
The Beatles: Get Back
Directed by Peter Jackson | Disney+
Black and Missing
Directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowles | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
Directed by Rachel Dretzin | Netflix
LuLaRich
Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst | Amazon Studios
Mind Over Murder
Directed by Nanfu Wang | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Directed by W. Kamau Bell | Showtime
Anthology Series Nominees
How To with John Wilson (Season Two)
Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, Clark Reinking and John Wilson, Executive Producers | HBO
Origins of Hip Hop
Peter Bittenbender, Mark Grande, Slane Hatch; Supervising Producers: Amira Lewally and Phoenix Skye Maulella, Executive Producers | A&E
Prehistoric Planet
Jon Favreau and Michael Gunton, Executive Producers; Tim Walker, Series Producer | Apple TV+
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season Two)
Tom Barry, Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay and Stanley Tucci, Executive Producers; Robin O’Sullivan, Series Producer | CNN
Women Who Rock
Jessica Hopper, Rachel Brill, John Varvatos, Derik Murray and Jesse James Miller, Executive Producers | EPIX
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season Two)
Jeff Goldblum, Jane Root, Sara Brailsford, Keith Addis and Arif Nurmohamed, Executive Producers, Ben Jessop, Series Producer | Disney+
Broadcast Editing Nominees
37 Words
Jessica Congdon and Dave Marcus | ESPN
The Beatles: Get Back
Jabez Olssen | Disney+
Four Hours at the Capitol
Will Grayburn | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
How to Survive a Pandemic
Adam Evans and Tyler H. Walk | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
How To with John Wilson (Season Two)
Adam Locke-Norton | HBO
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Meg Ramsay | Showtime
Broadcast Cinematography Nominees
Four Hours at the Capitol
Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Coodie Simmons and Danny “DNA” Sorge | Netflix
Playing With Sharks
Michael Taylor, Judd Overton, Nathan Barlow and Toby Ralph | Disney+
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season Two)
Andrew Muggleton | CNN
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off
Sam Jones and Jesse Green | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max
Legacy Award
Crumb
Directed by Terry Zwigoff
Produced by Lynn O’Donnell and Terry Zwigoff
Edited by Victor Livingston
Cinematography by Maryse Alberti
Music by David Beddinghaus
Sound by Scott Breindell