Finnish PM Sanna Marin ‘danced intimately’ with man at club

The firestorm over Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s wild partying intensified Friday with a new video seemingly showing the married leader dancing intimately with a mystery man.

The 36-year-old leader, one of the world’s youngest heads of state, has already been forced to deny being on drugs in a now-viral clip of her partying in an apartment after returning from summer vacation.

But on Friday, Finnish tabloid Seiska posted a new video of her later that same night, showing the top politician pressed up against a man who repeatedly nuzzles her neck as they dance in a packed Helsinki club, Teatteri.

The “clearly intoxicated” Social Democrat “danced intimately with at least three different men” and “sat on the laps of two different men,” one witness told Finnish tabloid Seiska. Marin puts her hands around the man, who also appears to nuzzle her neck as they dance.

Marin also put her arms around the mystery man as he held her hips.

Marin also put her arms around the mystery man as he held her hips.

Marin hugs the man as the club plays the suitable Black Eyed Peas’ chorus of “I got a feeling that tonight’s gonna be a good, good night.”

She also “sat on the laps of two different men,” insisted the witness.

“She acted like a single twenty-something. It was hard to believe that she is married,” the witness told Seiska, claiming the prime minister was out until at least 5:30 a.m.

In the video of her dancing with the mystery man, Marin — who has a four-year-old daughter with husband Markus Räikkönen — is clearly wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

At the start of the clip, Marin throws her hands in the air to the Black Eyed Peas’ hit as the man puts his hands on her hips. She then lowers her own arms around his shoulders.

Seiska conceded that it was unclear if the man — who at times had his hand on the prime minister’s lower back — kissed her neck or was merely whispering in her ear.

The outlet said that the politician was also spotted dancing on a balcony during another “raucous” night on Friday, Aug. 5, the night before the dancing clips were filmed.

Despite having “partied wildly throughout the weekend,” the nation’s leader was back at work first thing that Monday, with only her “slightly hoarse voice” betraying her “hard weekend of partying,” the outlet said.

Ahead of the latest allegations, Marin complained about the initial video leak, insisting her night out was innocent.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin insists there’s nothing scandalous about her reported partying.

The young leader was already angry at earlier leak showing her dancing with friends. Twitter

“We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I danced and sang,” she said, while also telling a press conference that she has “not used drugs.”

“I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things,” she said.

Marin, seen here Thursday, is one of the world’s youngest heads of state at just 36. via REUTERS

However, Seiska said its “flood” of tips were coming from people “genuinely concerned about the prime minister’s well-being.”