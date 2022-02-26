Finland’s US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

Finland’s ambassador to the U.S. boasted about his country’s strong military and said he didn’t see an “immediate threat” after a Russian official suggested military action if the Nordic nation were to join NATO.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Finland and Sweden would “face some military and political consequences” if they joined.

“We are not in a position that we will get scared because of one statement,” Ambassador Mikko Hautala told Fox News. “We have one of the best armies in Europe.”

“We have strong defense,” he added. “We have really good international partners.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday after amassing troops on its border. One factor for the attack was Ukraine’s consideration to join NATO.

Hautala said Russia’s been threatening Finland over NATO for years.

“They have always said that they would take some measures if Finland would join,” he told Fox News.

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on the morning of Feb. 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene. SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

“We don’t see any direct immediate threat,” Hautala added, though he noted that Finland must “take it seriously” because of the conflict in Ukraine.

Hautala also predicted that the invasion wouldn’t spill over into other European nations.

Finland is one of many countries that condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.