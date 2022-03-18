Find Out When The Live-Action Resident Evil Series Will Hit Netflix

It’s almost time to sink your teeth into more Resident Evil.

On March 17, Netflix announced details for the franchise’s first live-action series, which is set to premiere on July 14.

The series is based on the highly influential and popular Resident Evil video game series, which is the best-selling horror game series of all-time.

“Year 2036—4 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures,” the streamer’s description teased. “In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

The series stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, with an ensemble including Ahad Raza Mir, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nuñez, though all of their specific roles remain under wraps for now.

Andrew Dabb, who spent 12 years working on Supernatural, is acting as showrunner.

2022 TV Premiere Dates

And this isn’t the first live action adaptation for the video game franchise. We’re, of course, referring to the highly-successful film franchise, starting with 2002’s Resident Evil starring Milla Jovovich.

Jovovich went on to star in six Resident Evil movies over the span of 14 years, culminating with 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

The film series was rebooted with 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, starring a new cast including Robbie Amell and Kaya Scodelario.

In an interview with SFX Magazine last year, Jovovich said she’d be open to reprising her role of Alice in a streaming series.

“I mean, I never say never,” she said. “Resident Evil was always such a wonderful part of my life. I love Alice and I love the franchise. And I love Netflix! So, I mean, there doesn’t seem to be a downside.”

Story continues

Sounds like it might be time to dust off those boots!

Netflix

All eight episodes of Resident Evil premiere July 14 on Netflix.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.