Financial disclosures ‘triggering’ and ‘unsafe’

As the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation comes under scrutiny over its purchase of a $5.8 million Los Angeles mansion, co-founder Patrisse Cullors blasted standard financial disclosure forms as “triggering” and “unsafe.”

“It is such a trip to hear the term ‘990,’” Cullors said during an event Friday, according to the Washington Examiner. She was referring to IRS Form 990, which charities are required to file every year to disclose their financial activities.

“I’m like, ugh. It’s, like, triggering,” she added, saying that she “actually did not know” what the form was before “all this happened.”

Cullors went on to claim filing the financial disclosure forms “doesn’t seem safe for us.”

“This is, like, deeply unsafe. This is literally being weaponized against us, against the people we work with,” Cullors said, seeming to allege that people within the BLM organization have been “attacked and scrutinized” for their financial activities.

“People’s morale in an organization is so important,” she said. “But if their organization and the people in it are being attacked and scrutinized at everything they do, that leads to deep burnout. That leads to deep, like, resistance and trauma.”

Charitable organizations are required to release their 990 forms to the public upon request.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors called financial disclosure forms “triggering” after her organization reportedly used donations to buy a mansion. YouTube / Vashon Center for the Arts

Cullors and two other BLM founders reportedly bought a $5.8 million house in Los Angeles in October 2020. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Glamour

The BLM mansion in Studio City, California. Ringo Chiu for NY Post

Cullors’ comments come just days after a New York Magazine report detailed the BLM organization’s purchase of the Southern California home that was “secretly bought” with donation funds. The report was later confirmed by The Post.

Cullors later claimed the purchase of the house was not announced because the property required “repairs and renovations,” and blasted the magazine’s article as a “despicable abuse of a platform that’s intended to provide information to the public.”

“The fact that a reputable publication would allow a reporter, with a proven and very public bias against me and other Black leaders, to write a piece filled with misinformation, innuendo and incendiary opinions, is disheartening and unacceptable,” she wrote in an Instagram post last week.

Cullors said that IRS Form 990 “doesn’t seem safe for us.” YouTube / Vashon Center for the Arts

Cullors also suggested that financial records were being “weaponized” against people in the BLM organization. Ringo Chiu for NY Post

The home was purchased by Dyane Pascall — the financial manager for an LLC operated by Cullors and her spouse — two weeks after the BLM organization received $66.5 million from its fiscal sponsor.

Ownership was quickly transferred to a Delaware LLC, ensuring the property’s owner would not be disclosed, New York Magazine reported.

In a phone call with reporters Monday, Cullors described the home as a “haven, as a safe space” that she used while the FBI investigated a death threat against her, according to NBC News.

In May 2021, Cullors resigned from her post at the organization in light of an additional real estate buying spree in which she snagged four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the US, according to property records.

At the time, Cullors claimed her departure was not connected to reports of the controversy, saying, “Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me.”