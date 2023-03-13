“Finally After 40 Years” – The Hamden Journal

When Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh came backstage to the Oscars press room following the show, she was filled with zeal for the way she and Everything Everywhere All at Once have moved the inclusivity needle.

“This is actually an historical moment so I really have to thank the Academy for acknowledging and embracing diversity and true representation,” she said. “This is something we have been working so hard towards, for a very long time…I’m still here today. Finally after 40 years I get this,” she went on, holding up her Oscar. “It just goes to show we will win. That’s what we’re doing. Don’t give up, because once you give up that’s a loss. Don’t let anybody put you in a box, don’t let anybody say you are past your prime.”

Yeoh’s vehement message was one of triumph and encouragement for anyone who might be losing momentum in their struggle to achieve their dreams, especially if they feel sidelined in a less-than-inclusive environment.

“We need this because there are so many who have felt unseen and unheard, not just in the Asian community—this is for the Asian community—but for anybody who’s identified as a minority. We deserve, to be heard, we deserve to be seen, we deserve to have opportunities so we can have a seat at the table. That’s all we are asking for. Give us that opportunity. Let us prove we are worth it.”

