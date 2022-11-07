Final thoughts on Arkansas’ loss to Liberty

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-11-07 15:00:00 -0600’) }}
football
Edit
NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES
HawgBeat’s Robert Stewart and Alex Trader give their final thoughts on Arkansas’ 21-19 loss to Liberty. The guys also talk about a pair of defensive backs getting arrested and a four-star DE committing.
Listen on Spotify or Apple.
Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at:
(404) 973-9901
www.myperfectfranchise.net
**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**