Final The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer

Nintendo has released the final The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer during a Nintendo Direct broadcast.

Universal Pictures’ The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released in theaters on April 5, 2023. That date is two days earlier than originally planned as it was originally planned to be released on April 7, 2023. The final trailer features plenty of new footage and a greater look at how the Mushroom Kingdom will look in the film.

Check out the final The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer below:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!) from a screenplay written by Minions: The Rise of Gru scribe Matthew Fogel. It is produced by Chris Meledandri for Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo.

The film features the voices of its all-star cast including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The post Final The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Shows More of the Mushroom Kingdom appeared first on ComingSoon.net – Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.