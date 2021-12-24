The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player Injury Participation* Designation LB Ben Niemann Ankle FP – OL Andrew Wylie Knee FP – LB Anthony Hitchens Hand FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Andy Reid said everyone who was available to do so practiced on Friday, and the injury report reflects that.

Anthony Hitchens was the lone addition to the injury report for Kansas City. He was a full participant in practice with a hand injury and carries no game status for Sunday.

The team removed CB Charvarius Ward and DL Chris Jones from the final injury report. Both players were limited on Thursday after returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Reminder: Teams are not required to list the game status of players who are not on the 53-man roster (i.e. Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and everyone else on the Reserve/COVID-19 list). They have until 4:00 p.m. tomorrow to activate those players. If they’re not activated tomorrow, they will be ruled out for Sunday.

Steelers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* Designation QB Ben Roethlisberger Pec/Shoulder FP – CB Joe Haden NIR (Coaches Decision) FP – LB Buddy Johnson Foot LP OUT TE Pat Friermuth Concussion DNP Out TE Kevin Rader Hip FP – DE Chris Wormley Groin DNP OUT LT Dan Moore Jr. Illness FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Steelers ruled out three players for Sunday. Friermuth and Wormley are key losses on both sides of the ball. Buddy Johnson could also be a significant loss with LB Devin Bush and LB Marcus Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Their LB group now includes just Robert Spillane, Ulysses Gilbert and Joe Schobert.

1

1