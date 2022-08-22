‘Final goodbyes’ said to Turlock student on life support after he was pulled from pool

A Turlock High senior has been on life support since being pulled from the school’s swimming pool late Friday night, his sister told The Bee.

“Unfortunately, his time has come,” Selena Rosales, big sister of 17-year-old Angel Dominguez Jr., said in an exchange of text messages Sunday morning. “We are saying our final goodbyes.”

Rosales called her brother “amazing … very funny and outgoing. He was a loving kid. My heart hurts knowing that my youngest brother has to go so soon, so unexpectedly.”

A group of students entered the locked swimming complex about 11:30 p.m., said an email Saturday from Marie Russell, director of communications for the Turlock Unified School District.

The campus still had people on hand because of a football game that evening, Russell said. She provided these details:

“An unknown number of individuals were in the pool when they noticed one peer had not surfaced and ran to find the THS athletic trainer, who was still on campus following the evening’s football game; the individuals shared they were unable to bring the student to the surface due to depth of the diving pool and his weight.

“The athletic trainer immediately called 911 and emergency responders arrived, retrieved the student and began CPR. Although a pulse was recovered before leaving in the ambulance, the student is listed in critical condition at this time. THS administration and staff continue to communicate with the student’s family to receive updates on the student’s condition.”

It was the 12-foot depth of the pool more than Angel’s weight that likely prevented his friends from getting him out, Turlock Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jason Bernard told The Bee on Sunday. In fact, Bernard said Angel’s “slim build” meant he was too small for medical responders to use the LUCAS (Lund University Cardiac Assist System) mechanical device that delivers consistent, uninterrupted chest compressions during CPR.

A battalion chief’s incident summary said two Turlock police officers pulled Angel from the water. A fire engine crew immediately began manual lifesaving measures when the LUCAS couldn’t be used. An American Medical Response ambulance crew “arrived about six minutes into CPR and started ALS (advanced life support) treatment,” according to the incident summary. “Crews continued CPR for 20 minutes and ROSC (return of spontaneous circulation) was achieved.”

The pool is surrounded by a fence with a locked gate and a “No Trespassing” sign. On Saturday afternoon, yellow police tape was still visible alongside the pool.

Angel’s family has set up a gofundme page titled simply “Angel Dominguez Jr.,” to help cover funeral expenses. “A 17-year-old who lost his life too soon,” Rosales wrote on the page. “I ask for any donations, anything will help during this time. Please help us lay our Angel to rest.”