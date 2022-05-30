Final field of 64 projections

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular-season play concluded May 21 ahead of conference tournaments.

The 2022 SEC Tournament took place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Tennessee defeated Florida in the SEC Tournament championship game.

NCAA regionals are slated to start June 3, while NCAA super regionals will begin June 10.

The 2022 College World Series is scheduled for June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

College Sports Madness released its final 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracketology projections on Monday. Tennessee is projected as the No. 1 overall seed and would host the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The selection show for the NCAA Tournament will take place at noon EDT Monday (ESPN2).

Below are College Sports Madness’ final NCAA Tournament projections.

Knoxville Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee (1) Notre Dame Kennesaw State Coppin State

College Park Regional

James Mays/Special to the Advertiser

Maryland (16) Virginia Connecticut Southeast Missouri

Stillwater Regional

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State (8) Louisiana Tech Clemson Oral Roberts

Austin Regional

Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times

Texas (9) Oregon UC Santa Barbara Long Island

Blacksburg Regional

Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Virginia Tech (5) Vanderbilt VCU Canisius

Statesboro Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia Southern (12) Wake Forest Campbell UNC Greensboro

Auburn Regional

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Auburn (13) Georgia Tech Coastal Carolina Alabama State

Chapel Hill Regional

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

North Carolina (4) UCLA Rutgers Binghamton

Corvallis Regional

Syndication: Statesman Journal

Oregon State (3) Oklahoma Gonzaga Air Force

Hattiesburg Regional

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Southern Miss (14) LSU Louisiana Southeastern Louisiana

Gainesville Regional

Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News

Florida (11) Arizona Florida State Missouri State

College Station Regional

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Texas A&M (6) TCU Dallas Baptist Army

Coral Gables Regional

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Miami (7) Georgia Columbia Wright State

Louisville Regional

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Louisville (10) Arkansas Michigan Hofstra

Greenville Regional

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

East Carolina (15) North Carolina State Ole Miss Central Michigan

Stanford Regional

(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Stanford (2) Texas Tech San Diego New Mexico State

