Final field of 64 projections

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.
Regular-season play concluded May 21 ahead of conference tournaments.
The 2022 SEC Tournament took place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Tennessee defeated Florida in the SEC Tournament championship game.
NCAA regionals are slated to start June 3, while NCAA super regionals will begin June 10.
The 2022 College World Series is scheduled for June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.
College Sports Madness released its final 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracketology projections on Monday. Tennessee is projected as the No. 1 overall seed and would host the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The selection show for the NCAA Tournament will take place at noon EDT Monday (ESPN2).
Below are College Sports Madness’ final NCAA Tournament projections.
Knoxville Regional
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tennessee (1)
Notre Dame
Kennesaw State
Coppin State
College Park Regional
James Mays/Special to the Advertiser
Maryland (16)
Virginia
Connecticut
Southeast Missouri
Stillwater Regional
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma State (8)
Louisiana Tech
-
Clemson
Oral Roberts
Austin Regional
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Texas (9)
Oregon
-
UC Santa Barbara
Long Island
Blacksburg Regional
Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
Virginia Tech (5)
Vanderbilt
VCU
Canisius
Statesboro Regional
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia Southern (12)
Wake Forest
Campbell
UNC Greensboro
Auburn Regional
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Auburn (13)
Georgia Tech
Coastal Carolina
Alabama State
Chapel Hill Regional
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
North Carolina (4)
UCLA
Rutgers
Binghamton
Corvallis Regional
Syndication: Statesman Journal
Oregon State (3)
Oklahoma
Gonzaga
Air Force
Hattiesburg Regional
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Southern Miss (14)
LSU
Louisiana
Southeastern Louisiana
Gainesville Regional
Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News
Florida (11)
Arizona
Florida State
Missouri State
College Station Regional
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Texas A&M (6)
TCU
Dallas Baptist
Army
Coral Gables Regional
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Miami (7)
Georgia
Columbia
Wright State
Louisville Regional
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Louisville (10)
Arkansas
Michigan
Hofstra
Greenville Regional
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
East Carolina (15)
North Carolina State
Ole Miss
Central Michigan
Stanford Regional
(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Stanford (2)
Texas Tech
San Diego
New Mexico State
