‘Final Fantasy,’ Kena’ Among 2022 Honorees – The Hamden Journal

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker was the big winner at the 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards, taking home multiple prizes including video game of the year. The ninth annual ceremony, hosted by Jana Morrison and Samathan Aucoin of Syfy’s Astrid & Lilly Save the World, took place virtually on Saturday.
The SXSW Gaming Awards, produced by executive producer Laurie Lockliear of Georgia-based Peach Maria Productions, recognized achievements of the wide reach of gaming across art, design, music, gameplay and more across 12 categories. In addition to SXSW Game of the Year, the Final Fantasy online game also won Excellence in Narrative and Excellence in Original Score. Also taking SXSW awards were Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which led the final nominees going into the ceremony; Unpacking, Resident Evil: Village and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
“The last two years of the pandemic have been hard for so many — the entertainment industry was among those affected, but played a key role in providing adventure and escape for all — so we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the gaming industry and its many creators through tonight’s event,” said Hugh Forrest, SXSW Chief Programming Officer. “We’d like to thank our production partner Peach Maria Productions, our hosts and presenters; and all of you in the gaming and esports community for continuing to bring the best in creativity and innovation to this industry.”
See the full winners list below.
Video Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®
Indie Game of the Year
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Ember Lab
Tabletop Game of the Year
- Dune: Imperium Dire Wolf Digital Dire Wolf Digital
VR Game of the Year
- Resident Evil 4 VR Armature Studio Oculus Studios
Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award: Awarded to the game that best challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.
- Unpacking Witch Beam Humble Games
Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement
- Forza Horizon 5 Playground Games Xbox Game Studios
Excellence in Game Design
- Inscryption Daniel Mullins Games Devolver Digital
Excellence in Original Score
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®
Excellence in Multiplayer
- It Takes Two Hazelight Electronic Arts
Excellence in Narrative
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®
Excellence in Audio Design
- Resident Evil Village Capcom Capcom
Excellence in Technical Achievement
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games Sony Interactive Entertainment