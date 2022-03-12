‘Final Fantasy,’ Kena’ Among 2022 Honorees – The Hamden Journal

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker was the big winner at the 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards, taking home multiple prizes including video game of the year. The ninth annual ceremony, hosted by Jana Morrison and Samathan Aucoin of Syfy’s Astrid & Lilly Save the World, took place virtually on Saturday.

The SXSW Gaming Awards, produced by executive producer Laurie Lockliear of Georgia-based Peach Maria Productions, recognized achievements of the wide reach of gaming across art, design, music, gameplay and more across 12 categories. In addition to SXSW Game of the Year, the Final Fantasy online game also won Excellence in Narrative and Excellence in Original Score. Also taking SXSW awards were Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which led the final nominees going into the ceremony; Unpacking, Resident Evil: Village and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

“The last two years of the pandemic have been hard for so many — the entertainment industry was among those affected, but played a key role in providing adventure and escape for all — so we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the gaming industry and its many creators through tonight’s event,” said Hugh Forrest, SXSW Chief Programming Officer. “We’d like to thank our production partner Peach Maria Productions, our hosts and presenters; and all of you in the gaming and esports community for continuing to bring the best in creativity and innovation to this industry.”

See the full winners list below.

Video Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®

Indie Game of the Year

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Ember Lab

Tabletop Game of the Year

Dune: Imperium Dire Wolf Digital Dire Wolf Digital

VR Game of the Year

Resident Evil 4 VR Armature Studio Oculus Studios

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award: Awarded to the game that best challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.

Unpacking Witch Beam Humble Games

Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement

Forza Horizon 5 Playground Games Xbox Game Studios

Excellence in Game Design

Inscryption Daniel Mullins Games Devolver Digital

Excellence in Original Score

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®

Excellence in Multiplayer

It Takes Two Hazelight Electronic Arts

Excellence in Narrative

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®

Excellence in Audio Design

Resident Evil Village Capcom Capcom

Excellence in Technical Achievement