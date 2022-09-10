Final ‘Andor’ Trailer Unveiled By Diego Luna At D23 – The Hamden Journal

Diego Luna and Kathleen Kennedy kicked off the Saturday session of D23 Expo in Anaheim by dropping the final trailer for the Rogue One Disney+ spinoff series Andor.

“We’re going to go back five years before Rogue One and you won’t believe where you find these characters. You’ll see Cassian and not believe he as able to do wha the did in Rogue One. Its about a revolutionary and bringing change and hopefully a story you will love to watch.”

In the new footage, we see Luna as Cassian Andor listening to Stellan Skarsgård’s character, Luthen Rael, who has a proposal.

“You’ll ultimately die fighting these bastards. Wouldn’t you rather give it all at once for something real?”

The Disney+ spinoff series will debut September 21 with three new episodes.