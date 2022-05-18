FilmSharks Takes On Horror ‘Karem The Possession’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Argentinian Distributor FilmSharks has taken on international sales of horror Karem the Possession from Dark Water creator Junichiro Hayashi and sold the Russian and Baltic Rights to Big Film at Cannes.

Discussions are underway with Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Spain, France and the UK over the film.

The pic follows a possessed young girl from an atheist family who refuses to let her new powers go and becomes more than a threat to everyone besides her.

FilmSharks took on sales after striking a deal with TelevisaUnivision-affiliated Videocine. FilmSharks has in the past sold Videocine’s El Habitante and Juega Conmigo.