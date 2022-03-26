Filmed Version of ‘Diana’ Stage Musical Tops 2022 Winners

As awards season wraps up this weekend with the 2022 Oscars, the Razzie Awards is continuing with tradition and announcing, the day before the Academy Awards, its picks for the worst in film from 2021.

After scoring the most Razzie nominations, Netflix’s filmed version of the Princess Diana Broadway musical, Diana, won the most Razzie Awards, scooping up five trophies.

The project, the stage production of which closed on Dec. 19, won worst picture, actress, supporting actress, director and screenplay.

Warner Bros.’ Space Jam revival received the second highest number of Razzie trophies, three, with star LeBron James named worst actor. Space Jam: A New Legacy also won worst screen couple and remake, rip-off or sequel. Indeed, the only one of the four Razzie Awards it was nominated for but didn’t win is worst picture.

This year the Razzies also added an all-Bruce Willis category, with eight nominees, for worst performance by the actor in a 2021 movie. Willis’ performance in Cosmic Sin beat out the other contenders.

And the Razzies gave Oscar nominee Will Smith, who won four Razzies over the course of his career, its Redeeemer Award for his role in King Richard. In a video accompanying the Razzie winners announcement, the Razzies said other contenders for the Redeemer honor were Jamie Dornan (Belfast) and Nicolas Cage (Pig). Recent recipients of the Redeemer Award include Eddie Murphy in 2020 and Melissa McCarthy in 2019.

While Smith will have to wait until Sunday to see if he holds the dubious distinction of being both a Razzie and an Oscar winner, past Oscar winner Jared Leto won a Razzie Award this year for his work in House of Gucci.

A number of projects received multiple Razzie nominations but didn’t win any awards, including five-time nominees Netflix’s The Woman in the Window and Quiver Distribution’s Karen.

A complete list and video announcement of this year’s Razzie winners follows.

WORST PICTURE

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version) (WINNER)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) / Diana the Musical

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical (WINNER)

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning / Karen

Ruby Rose / Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland)/ Diana the Musical (WINNER)

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson / Infinite

Erin Davie (As Camilla) / Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jared Leto / House of Gucci (WINNER)

Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

Nick Cannon / The Misfits

Mel Gibson / Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) / Diana the Musical

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE (Special Category)

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin (WINNER)

Bruce Willis / American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / Diana the Musical

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Space Jam: A New Legacy (WINNER)

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical (WINNER)

Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen

“Coke” Daniels / Karen

Renny Harlin / The Misfits

Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan (WINNER)

Karen / Written by “Coke” Daniels

The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny

Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn

