Film & TV Facility Penzing Studios Opens Doors Near Munich, Germany – The Hamden Journal

Penzing Studios, a significant film and TV studio facility development, has begun a phased opening plan in a former air base 30 miles west of Munich.

Initial productions are now underway in refurbished airline hangers, with further sound stages to open in June. The site will feature a full-scale virtual production stage.

The developers said they plan to invest €100M across the next three years to create a site with 12 stages, 25,000 meters of production space, and 15,000 square meters of workshop and office spaces. It will also host post-production, visual effects, gaming, digital media, technology companies, educational opportunities, an event centre and auditorium. The goal is to create more than 1,000 jobs by 2025.

They also said they were planning to partner with architecture firm Snohetta to create the world’s first zero-emission studio.

The site will join Bavaria Studios in Grünwald, Studio Babelsberg in Berlin, and MCC in Cologne as Germany’s most significant film and TV facilities.

Penzing Studios is run by Penzing Studios Betriebsgesellschaft Gmbh and to date has been funded by private equity as well as grants from the Ministry of Economic Affairs.