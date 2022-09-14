Film & TV Charity Launches Cost-Of-Living Tools – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

UK’s Film & TV Charity Launches Cost-Of-Living Tools

The UK’s Film and TV Charity has launched a range of financial tools to help the sector with the impending cost-of-living crisis. Designed for freelancers who may experience less certainty with their income, and for those in employment who may also be experiencing significant pressures, the resources will provide advice and tips in the face of unprecedented financial uncertainty, according to the Charity, which has partnered with MoneyHelper. Tools include a Budget Planner, Bills Prioritiser and Savings Calculator. As with much of the rest of the world, the nation is preparing itself for a crisis, with gas bills skyrocketing and inflation still on the rise. Sky and ITV have already given staff bonuses and indie trade body Pact CEO John McVay has urged broadcasters to help producers with inflated budgets. “Our new financial tools aren’t a magic bullet to the cost-of-living crisis, but they do offer a greater ability to plan and manage finances and ultimately strengthen resilience,” said Charity CEO Alex Pumfrey.

Cineflix Rights Adds Digital SVP

Distributor Cineflix Rights has appointed an SVP Digital to grow the digital side of its business and launch FAST channels. Mike Gould joins from All3Media International, where he was VP of Global Digital Partnerships. He will be responsible for increasing revenue streams through Cineflix Rights’ slate to deliver long and short form content across all digital platforms, while leading on FAST rollouts later this year. Reporting to Tim Mutimer, CEO Rights, Cineflix Media, he will start next month. “With Mike on board we plan to expand our AVoD business and take direct control of our FAST activity to grow it strategically,” said Mutimer.