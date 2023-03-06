Film & TV Charity Boss Alex Pumfrey Joins ITV – The Hamden Journal

Former Film and TV Charity CEO Alex Pumfrey has joined ITV to head up partnerships with broadcasters, streamers and telecoms giants.

Pumfrey joins in Director of Strategic Partnerships post and will develop relationships with the likes of the BBC, Sky, Apple and Amazon. She replaces Lynette Kewley, who moved to become Director of Commercial & Propositions for streamer ITVX late last year.

Reporting to Group Strategic Partnerships and Distribution Director Martin Goswami, former Channel 4 digital exec Pumfrey will start in June.

Over the past six years, she has led the UK’s Film & TV Charity during a period of significant change, overseeing the organization’s work around Covid-19 financial payouts, mental health and wellbeing, and freelancer protection.

Goswami said she “has exceptional experience in working with broadcasters and platforms and is perfectly placed to drive ITV’s strategic partnership activity.”

Pumfrey added: “I am thrilled to be joining ITV at such a key moment in the delivery of its 2026 vision to become a leader in UK streaming and an expanding global force in content. I’m looking forward to working with our strategic partners to create shared value for the long term, and supporting the wide industry ecosystem in which we all operate.”