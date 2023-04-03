Film study: How Wichita State transfer Jaykwon Walton fits in with Alabama

Transfers have played a big role in Nate Oats’ success with Alabama basketball. This past season, five of the Crimson Tide’s scholarship players were acquired via the transfer portal at one point in time.
Jahvon Quinerly, Mark Sears and Jordan Burner all developed into key contributors after making their way to the Capstone. Alabama hopes Wichita State transfers Jaykwon Walton is the next player to add his name to that list.
Walton committed to the Crimson Tide last week, becoming Alabama’s first portal addition this offseason. The 6-foot-7, 206-pound wing from Montgomery, Ala., held an offer from lead Alabama assistant, Antonie Pettway as a 2019 high school recruit, but ultimately decided on Tom Crean and Georgia. He dealt with illness and a concussion throughout his freshman season in Athens, logging a total of 38 minutes across seven games. Walton entered the transfer portal on Dec. 3, 2020, two games into his sophomore season. A year later, the former Top 100 recruit was suiting up for Shelton State, a local junior college program in the Tuscaloosa area.
Walton averaged 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on 36.2% shooting from beyond the arc in his 21 games with the Bucs in 2021-22. The athletic swingman was originally committed to Mississippi State before the firing of head coach Ben Howland, choosing Wichita State soon thereafter.
Walton has an untraditional path to Tuscaloosa, but this is becoming the new norm in college athletics. He’s joining his third Division-1 program, signed to another SEC program, and took the junior college route to rekindle some of his lost developmental time. Walton’s need to adapt to many different systematic contexts on the fly is what makes his fit with the Crimson Tide even more intriguing.
Let’s take a look at his statistical profile from Wichita State, and dive into the film room to see what Alabama is getting in its first transfer portal addition of the offseason.
Statistical profile
Traditional Stats: 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 64.9% true shooting.
Offensive Role: Stationary Shooter, Athletic Finisher
Defensive Role: Helper
— 98th percentile as a cutter – excellent
— 93rd percentile on spot-up jumpers – excellent
— 93rd percentile at the rim – excellent
— 77th percentile in transition – very good
— 49th percentile on dribble jumpers – average
— 25th percentile as PnR ball-handler – below average
(Shot types via Synergy Sports)
Off-ball movement
As indicated by his statistical profile, Walton is a superb off-ball mover. He led Wichita State in scoring with the fourth-highest usage rate (percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor) on the team.
For comparison, he was one of six high-major players last season to shoot 38 percent from three (min. 80 attempts) and record 15 dunks on less than a 21 percent usage rate, according to Barttorvik.com.
Walton’s combination of elite athleticism, strength, and shooting is especially apparent on film.
He has a compact one-motion jumper and a subtle hop that allows him to generate power from his lower body on shots from NBA distance.
Here’s a look at how Alabama’s offense is organized, which’s also outlined on its practice court. Walton is a perfect fit to occupy the Houston Spot and deep corner, given his spot-up shooting pedigree.
Walton also has terrific instincts as a cutter from the weak side, a skill that will pop in Alabama’s free-flowing, dribble-drive scheme.
On-ball spark
At 6-foot-7, Walton has an impressive level of offensive utility. He can spot-up, provide value as a cutter from either forward position, and even ignite offense for himself.
Walton won’t blow away opponents with his speed, but he will likely run them to the ground with his astonishing strength as a driver.
He can grab a rebound and lead a transition break, as well as attack a closeout at full throttle in second-side actions (playing out of advantages created for him; for example, a drive and kick to him on the wing and a skip pass to the opposite wing) in the half-court.
He almost always looks to seek contact at the rim, evident by his foul-drawing frequency (4.3 attempts per 40 minutes).
Although nearly 90.5% of his jumpers are assisted, in spurts, Walton shows flashes as a pull-up shot-creator.
See this possession, he jabs right, followed by a hang dribble to make the defender anticipate a drive. Then he crosses between his right leg and takes a half step-back jumper with poise.
Another thing to appreciate in this clip is Walton’s willingness to follow his own shot, whether it was a make or miss.
Defensive value
Walton has the ideal size and frame for a multi-positional defender, though it’s just a matter of remaining consistent with his effort level when his shot isn’t falling.
Former Alabama guard Nimari Burnett had a similar issue at Texas Tech before transferring to Alabama, so it’s more than possible that a winning infrastructure will coincide with improved activity.
Here, Walton sinks too far toward the baseline on the post-entry pass, losing track of his defender, resulting in a somewhat open 3-point attempt despite the late closeout.
Anyways, let’s appreciate the flashes.
On this possession, he evades the screen, immediately gets down in a defensive stance, and pokes the ball loose. He is also seen with emphatic energy after blowing up San Francisco’s initial offensive action.
Here’s one of those patented blue-collar plays from Walton as he dives on the floor for a loose ball, leading a 3-point play for former Alabama forward, James Rojas.
Walton’s value to winning basketball
Walton likely won’t be Alabama’s big fish of the offseason, but he’s the perfect connector that every contending team is looking for.
Take UConn for example, the Huskies added many versatile wings and forwards to surround their returning trio of Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson, and Jordan Hawkins last offseason.
Walton could emerge as a potential second-round NBA draft prospect or priority undrafted free agent in 2024. The 21-year-old brings value to winning.