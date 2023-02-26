Film study: Breaking down Jahvon Quinerly’s resurgence against Arkansas

Jahvon Quinerly is polarizing among Alabama fans just two seasons after being named the SEC Tournament MVP in 2021. Saturday, the senior point guard resembled his old self, recording 16 points, seven assists and three rebounds on 7 of 14 shooting during Alabama’s 86-83 home win over Arkansas.

“He’s proven he can play at a high level,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said following Saturday’s game. “We’ve been trying to get him to get his defense better. His offense has been getting better and better as the weeks go on in practice. I thought he was much more engaged on the defensive end this game. I’m looking right now, we were 48 points per 100 possession better with him on the floor than when he was off the floor tonight. So offensively, we were obviously a lot better with him on the floor tonight. A lot, lot better.

“There’s gonna be teams that we play that that’s gonna be a bigger difference with him on the floor than otherwise. Defensively, he’s gotta get a little better for us, even tonight. I think he’s been trying hard. He gives up some size sometimes when we switch, and we’ve been switching a lot.”

Recently, Quinerly’s defensive limitations coupled with his struggles with ball control have caused some to question his value to No. 2 Alabama’s on-court productivity. However, when he orchestrates the offense with precision and poise, there isn’t a player in the SEC who creates more advantages for their team.

Quinerly did just that against Arkansas on Saturday. Here’s a look at his big day.