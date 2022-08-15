Film Starring Andrew Ortenberg & June Schreiner Wraps – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Film Bridge International and 19th Hole Productions have shot and are ready to shop the end-of-the-world YA romance When I’m Ready, starring up and comers Andrew Ortenberg and June Schreiner along with Thalia Besson, Dermot Mulroney and Lauren Cohan.

Written by Ortenberg and directed by Andrew Johnson, When I’m Ready tells the story of Rose and Michael, a young couple falling in love while on the run from their past as a devastating asteroid threatens to wipe out life on Earth. Seeking meaning and thrills in their last days alive, they embark on a cross-country road trip. Along the way they encounter other lost souls, each with their own unique perspective on the impending doom. It will be shopped shortly and readied for early 2023 festivals.

Pic is produced by Dykstra, Ortenberg, Robert Ballo and Eli Samek. Executive producers include James Masciello, Matt Sidari, Clay Pecorin, Russell Geyser and Tom Ortenberg. Film Bridge and Briarcliff Entertainment are handling worldwide sales.

Andrew Ortenberg said: “We told an epic love story with a healthy mix of blood, sweat and more than a few tears. I look forward to going into battle with this same crew, led fearlessly by director Andrew Johnson and our amazing cinematographer Rachael Kliman, again soon.”

Said Dykstra: “Our entire team brought their A game every single day and we are so excited to be able to show it to audiences everywhere.”

Andrew Ortenberg is repped by Amalea Chininis of Stagecoach Entertainment; Schreiner by Janelle Bernard of Daniel Hoff Agency and Shannon Pierce of Pierce Management; Besson by Ziane Hamel of Artists International Group; Mulroney by Paradigm and Luber Roklin; and Cohan by CAA and John Carrabino Management.