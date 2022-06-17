Film Constellation Sells ‘The Last Dinosaur’ To Key Markets – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: London and Paris-based production and sales company Film Constellation has inked pre-sales on family adventure animation The Last Dinosaur following its Cannes market launch.

Pic has sold in Australia New Zealand (Icon), Latin America (BF Distribution), Poland (Forum Film), Former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Greece & Cyprus (Filmtrade), Israel (Red Cape) and Middle East (Italia Film).

Developed and produced by animation studio Red Star, the UK animation team behind The Amazing Maurice, the film is written and directed by Ben Smith (StarDog & TurboCat).

Here’s the official synopsis: When Rex, son of the King of Dinosaurs is suddenly snatched up and transported to the future in a time machine, he finds himself stranded in the 21st Century. Desperate to return to his own era to help save his kin, Rex must team up with a gang of freaks, nerds and geeks to go back 65 million years in time. But when he realizes saving those he loves will prevent all his newfound friends from ever existing, Rex will have to face what it means to be…The Last Dinosaur.

The feature animation, budgeted around $10M, is led by Jérôme Boutroux (The Amazing Maurice), with cinematography by Faraz Hameed (Doctor Strange).

Film Constellation introduced a first 3D animation teaser to buyers in Cannes, with a delivery scheduled for Q3, 2024. Fabien Westehoff is executive-producing the project through the company’s Constellation Productions banner and talks are continuing with buyers this week during the Annecy animation festival in France.

Film Constellation’s animation slate also includes Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal’s Bossa Nova-themed They Shot The Piano Player, currently in production and selected in this year’s Annecy’s Works In Progress.

In Cannes, the company’s slate included Official Selection Un Certain Regard titles Joyland by Saim Sadiq, winner of the UCR Jury Prize and Queer Palm, and Harka by Lotfy Nathan, which took home the UCR Best Actor prize for Adam Bessa.