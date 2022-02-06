Film And TV Producer Julian Fowles Dies At 76 – The Hamden Journal

Julian Fowles, a longtime film and television producer for broadcasting station KCET and Esparza/Katz Productions, died in Miami, Florida on Saturday while recovering from a stroke. He was 76 years old.

Before his career in entertainment, Fowles was educated at Harvard Law School and began his career as an attorney for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. He afterwards served as a contract attorney for Universal, Columbia and 20th Century Fox.

Fowles changed track after a short stint in law, becoming an executive producer of local programming of public broadcasting station KCET, where he produced Eleanor: In Her Own Words. The show eventually won a Los Angeles Area Emmy and was picked up by PBS for their American Playhouse Series.

He later won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding children’s program for producing Mark Twain And Me at KCET. Fowles also co-wrote and co-produced The Light Stuff with Martin Kent. Twain went on to become the highest-rated production in the station’s history.

Fowles later left KCET for Esparza/Katz Productions to head their TV division, producing and executive producing films like Selma, Lord, Selma, The Sweetest Gift and Captive.

Fowles is survived by his wife, Gallena Fowles. A memorial will be announced at a later date.