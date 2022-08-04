Filipina Acting Star Lovi Poe Launches C’est Lovi Production – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Filipina acting and singing star Lovi Poe has launched her own production company called C’est Lovi Productions.

The company will have a special focus on showcasing Filipino stories and artists in the international marketplace and already has projects on the boil.

They include Lady Luck, written by Los Angeles-based duo Geordie Kieffer and Mitchell Tole, in which Poe is set to star. U.K. director Niall Johnson (White Noise) is attached to direct. The feature is currently in pre-production.

Other projects in development include the psychological thriller Alyssa to which Filipino filmmaker Jerrold Tarog is attached to write and direct. Tarog’s past credits include the 2016 Philippine-American war drama Heneral Luna and Netflix acquisition Gogo: The General Boy.

Montgomery Blencowe (The Prince, Heist) will partner with Poe as an executive of the company.

Poe is the daughter of late Filipino acting legends Fernando Poe Jr and Susan Roces and has built a flourishing career in her own right.

She is coming off of a slew of Filipino projects that have also received International attention, including the Filipino adaptation of the Korean drama Flower of Evil and the romantic comedy Sleep With Me, which premiered at Los Angeles’ Outfest in July, winning the audience award for best episodic.

The actress also recently signed a contract with the ABS-CBN Corporation, the premiere network of the Philippines.

Poe will also soon be seen in her biggest English-language role to date, alongside Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne, in Ben Cookson’s The Chelsea Cowboy, about the larger-than-life character of U.K. actor and bodyguard John Blindon.

Poe is repped in the US by More/Medavoy Management and in the Philippines by LVD Management.