Watch: Figure Skater Kamila Valieva, 15, Becomes 1st Woman to Land Quad at Olympics

One of the youngest athletes competing in the 2022 Winter Games completed a jump never-before landed by a woman in the Olympics on Sunday.

Kamila Valieva, a 15-year-old of the Russian Olympic Committee, became the first woman to land a quad – and the first to land two quads- in the Olympics as she skated in the women’s free skate of the team final event.

The routine landed her a score of 178.92, which helped lift the ROC to a gold medal. The U.S. came in second, earning silver.

Valieva had already made history during these Games as she captivated viewers this weekend with her first-place finish in the women’s short program just one day earlier.

During the women’s short program, Valieva became just the fourth woman to ever land a triple axel at the Winter Olympics.

American Mirai Nagasu was the most recent woman to complete the jump at an Olympics, doing so at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.