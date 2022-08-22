Fight in the stands during Saturday night’s Jaguars vs. Steelers matchup

A fight in the stands at TIAA Bank Field during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Saturday night preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers has caught the attention of Jags’ management.

Video of the fight was posted on Twitter by local attorney John Phillips.

The reason behind the fight is unknown, but the video shows it was a volatile situation in the stands.

A spokesperson for the Jaguars released the following statement:

“The ongoing investigation of an incident at Saturday’s preseason game, which is being conducted by ASM Global, in coordination with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, has the complete support of the Jaguars organization.

“The Jaguars and our stadium partners remain firmly committed to creating a safe and enjoyable experience for all that visit TIAA Bank Field.”

