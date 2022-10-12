Fight at Texas Hooters over chocolate bars caught on video

That’s not the bounce diners expected to see.

A group of shirtless hooligans terrorized a Texas Hooters, leaving the manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face when a vicious, caught-on-camera brawl broke out — over chocolate bars.

The ferocious fracas erupted when two boys — ages 10 and 13 — were trying to sell the candy bars to customers at the Hooters located off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway, about a 25-minute drive from Dallas, Fox 4 reported.

When the sugar-slingers were asked to leave, they began turning over chairs and throwing things on their way out, Plano police said, according to the outlet.

Once the pair reached a waiting car outside, three adult males then jumped out of the vehicle and charged back into the chicken chain to take care of business.

Cellphone footage of the violent attack shows a worker, identified by police as the manager of the Hooters, being pummeled through the doors of the restaurant as one onlooker repeatedly pleads for the melee to stop.

Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters. Fox 4 News

A Hooters worker — clad in the signature tight, white T-shirt — is also seen hurrying away as the fight starts to escalate.

“It’s over a f—king chocolate bar,” a witness can be heard saying in the clip.

Near the end of the nearly minute-long chaotic clip, one of the attackers takes an outdoor ashtray and smashes it into a window of the store — causing the glass to shatter and fly toward nearby patrons.

Two young boys were trying to sell candy bars outside of the Texas Hooters prior to the blowout.

Cellphone footage showed the manager of the popular chain being pummeled.



The restaurant manager and waitress were left with injuries.



The brawl left the manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from the broken glass, Fox 4 reported.

The Plano Police Department told The Post this remains an ongoing investigation.