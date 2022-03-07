Fifty vehicles pile up after I-25 accident in Denver

Traffic on Interstate 25 was backed up for hours after at least two separate multi-vehicle pileups occurred Sunday.

Winter weather made the situation more difficult as road closures and traffic jams plagued the highway.

Denver police tweeted they were investigating a multiple-vehicle crash around 4pm on the northbound I-25. According to the Denver Fire Department, at least 50 vehicles were involved.

No serious injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes were closed as traffic was diverted onto surface streets. The Denver Police Department issued accident alerts after the crashes.

Hours earlier, another multiple-vehicle crash occurred on the southbound I-25 with at least 20 vehicles.

Five people were reportedly injured in the crash, but there were no fatalities, said authorities. The crash was weather-related and lanes were closed by crews.

