Fifth victim dies following Old National Bank mass shooting, Louisville police say

A fifth victim has died following the Monday mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, the city’s police department confirmed.

Louisville Metro Police identified the victim as Deana Eckert, 57, in a tweet posted just after 9 p.m.

According to Eckert’s social media profiles, she was an executive administrative officer at Old National Bank, where the shooting took place.

Four other victims — all bank employees — were identified earlier in the day.

Police identified the victims as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 57; and James Tutt, 64. Elliott was a close personal friend of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Eight other people were injured in the incident, including three police officers, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a 3 p.m. press conference.

Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head while responding to the scene and remains in critical condition following emergency surgery at the University of Louisville Hospital. Additionally, one officer was grazed on the left side and another suffered minor injuries to the elbow.

Wilt was sworn in as an LMPD officer just 10 days ago, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

As of the afternoon update, U of L Hospital had received nine total patients from the Old National Bank shooting. Of those, three were in critical condition, three remained in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and three more were treated and released. Five total patients were treated for gunshot wounds from this shooting, Dr. Jason W. Smith said.

The assailant also died at the scene after being shot by responding officers.

Police said 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who had worked at the bank, was responsible for the shooting.

Police have not released any information about Sturgeon’s motive, but have confirmed he live-streamed the shooting on social media and used a rifle in the attack.