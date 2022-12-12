Fifth ‘Twitter files’ release details Trump’s last hours on platform as employees fumed

The fifth installment in the bombshell “Twitter Files” revealed Monday that staffers and top executives alike inside the social media giant pushed for former President Donald Trump to be barred following last year’s Capitol riot — despite monitors initially finding no policy violations in the former president’s tweets.

Trump, now 76, was banned from Twitter on Jan. 8, 2021, two days after a mob of his supporters breached the Capitol building and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

According to journalist Bari Weiss, Trump tweeted twice on the morning of the 8th — once to praise the almost 75 million Americans who voted for him in the election.

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future,” Trump tweeted, adding: “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

In a second tweet, Trump announced he would not attend Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

In Weiss’ telling, the first tweet caused an uproar among Twitter’s employees, with one writing in an internal communication: “We have to do the right thing here and ban this account.”

Bari Weiss is one of three independent journalists given access to Twitter’s internal messages.

Bari Weiss is one of three independent journalists given access to Twitter’s internal messages.



“[E]xtraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary leadership,” another wrote, while a third added, “its [sic] pretty obvious he’s going to try to thread the needle of incitement while not violating the rules.”

However, according to Weiss, the people in charge of determining whether the former president’s posts merited a ban saw nothing wrong with either message.

“I think we’d have a hard time saying this is incitement,” wrote one official. “It’s pretty clear he’s saying the ‘American Patriots’ are the ones who voted for him and not the terrorists (we can call them that, right?) from [Jan. 6].”:

“Don’t see the incitement angle here,” a second monitor agreed, while policy official Annika Navroli concurred: “I also am not seeing clear or coded incitement in the DJT tweet.”

“I’ll respond in the elections channel and say that our team has assessed and found no [violations] for the DJT one.”

However, Vijaya Gadde — Twitter’s since-deposed Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust — pushed back on the initial finding, writing: “The biggest question is whether a tweet like the one this morning from Trump, which isn’t a rule violation on its face, is being used as coded incitement to further violence.”

In a subsequent message, Gadde suggested the term “American Patriots” could be considered part of that code.

Gadde’s talking point was repeated later in the day by a member of Twitter’s so-called “scaled enforcement” team, who suggested that Trump’s tweet violated Twitter’s policy against “glorification of violence.”

“If we consider ‘American Patriots’ to refer to the rioters, they have a point,” the person wrote.

Another person wrote, according to Weiss, that the “scaled enforcement” team came to view Trump “as the leader of a terrorist group responsible for violence/deaths comparable to Christchurch shooter or Hitler and on that basis and on the totality of his Tweets, he should be de-platformed. They will continue to push that argument with leadership and we will see where it falls.”

The internal messages reveal the push to ban Trump was not universal among Twitter’s rank-and-file, with one staffer warning their colleagues on Jan. 7: “Maybe because I am from China, [but] I deeply understand how censorship can destroy the public conversation.”

Then-President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter on Jan. 8, 2021. AP

In response, the worker was told: “I understand this fear, but I also think it’s important to understand that censorship _ by a government_ is very different than censorship _of the government_.”

A second respondent wrote that Trump “clearly attempted to overthrow out Democratic system of government and showed no signs of remorse … if this is not a clear reason to suspend him … i’m [sic] not sure what would be.”

Trump was reinstated last month by new CEO Elon Musk, but he has yet to tweet from the resurrected account, instead continuing to share his thoughts on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s Twitter ban came two days after his supporters led an insurrection at the US Capitol. Twitter

Weiss, a former editor and writer at the Wall Street Journal and New York Times who now runs a Substack site called The Free Press, is one of three independent journalists given access to Twitter’s internal messages.

On Saturday, writer Michael Shellenberger outlined how Twitter staffers pushed for policy changes to bar Trump after the riot, which was blamed for the deaths of five people.

Details of Twitter’s actions and policies under the pre-Musk regime have been made public on an occasional basis beginning Dec. 2, when journalist Matt Taibbi detailed how the company suppressed The Post’s bombshell report on Hunter Biden’s foreign business interests, as show through documents kept on the first son’s abandoned laptop.

The second installment, released by Weiss on Dec. 8, detailed how the social media giant was secretly “blacklisting” conservative users and accounts. But the platform bent over backwards to justify keeping up posts from users who were pro-Biden, Taibbi revealed the following day.

The third installment of the files also indicated that Twitter was in contact with the FBI and other federal agencies about so-called “misinformation” propagated on the site.