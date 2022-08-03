Fifth child tests positive for monkeypox in US

At least five children have tested positive for monkeypox in the U.S. since July.

Four of the children who have been confirmed to have the disease are U.S. citizens, with two in California and two in Indiana. The final case was an infant who was tested while traveling through Washington, D.C. but is not a U.S. resident, according to ABC 7.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that young children may be at an increased risk of more severe monkeypox cases should they be infected. The organization placed the cut-off age for severe risk at 8 years old, though it said pediatric data is “limited.”

California declared a state of emergency over monkeypox on Tuesday, making it the third to do so over the past week. Illinois and New York have also made the move.

The U.S. has so far seen roughly 3,000 cases across the country, and President Joe Biden created a White House monkeypox response team on Tuesday.

Robert Fenton, a regional administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency will serve as White House National Monkeypox Response Coordinator, and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis to serve as the deputy coordinator.