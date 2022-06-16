FIFA announces World Cup 2026 sites

FIFA announced Thursday that New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Dallas will host games in the 2026 World Cup.

The “New York” games will actually take place at MetLife Stadium, in Rutherford, New Jersey — the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets.

SoFi Stadium, home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, is located in Inglewood.

The Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium, AT&T Stadium, will also host games.

Some 17 US stadiums in 16 areas were still in the running for the international tournament before the announcement, the first to have an expanded 48-team bracket and the first with co-hosting countries.

Three stadiums each are expected to be used in Mexico and Canada.

Of the games, 60 will be played in the US, with the quarterfinals and all subsequent rounds scheduled to be played here. Canada and Mexico will host 10 games apiece.

Cities like Chicago, Minneapolis and Arizona dropped out of the bidding to host some games over what officials viewed as onerous demands by FIFA, soccer’s governing body. Other cities like Las Vegas didn’t make the cut.

The US last hosted the World Cup in 1994, when Brazil emerged victorious in the finals after beating Italy on penalty kicks. Canada has never hosted the tournament while Mexico is the first country to host the World Cup three times.

This year’s World Cup will be held in Qatar.

