‘Field of Dreams’ Peacock Series to Film in Iowa (Exclusive)

Peacock is building a new Field of Dreams in Iowa.

The NBCUniversal-backed streamer will film its Mike Schur-created limited series based on the beloved Kevin Costner baseball movie in Iowa, though the production will not use the field that Major League Baseball re-created last year on the site of the movie.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Production is slated to begin this summer on the series, which will engage local crew, suppliers and vendors for construction, catering, transportation and set decoration. Clear Lake-based Renovo Media Group will support the production with technical equipment and expertise. Musco Lighting and Iowa Sports Turf will help light, design and construct the baseball field that will be featured in the show.

Filming will take place at various locations throughout the state of Iowa, including Polk, Mahaska, Clinton and Boone counties and elsewhere, including Boston, Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

While the series will film in the same state as the original film, the field that Major League Baseball built on the site will not be used for the Peacock take. Sources say the original movie site has become a tourist attraction complete with gift shops and parking lots. Additionally, this year’s Major League Baseball Field of Dreams game — the second on the newly constructed field — conflicts with the production schedule.

Field of Dreams, based on the 1989 feature, was picked up straight to series in August. Schur — a baseball superfan — will write the series and exec produce alongside Lawrence Gordon (who produced the movie via his Gordon Co.), David Miner and Morgan Sackett (The Good Place, Hacks, Rutherford Falls). The Field of Dreams TV series hails from Universal Television, where Schur and his Fremulon banner is based with a rich overall deal. Field of Dreams, the first series Schur will write solo since wrapping The Good Place, is the Parks and Rec and The Office alum’s dramatic debut.

Story continues

“The creative team behind this limited series cares deeply about the legacy of Field of Dreams, and we felt we simply couldn’t make it without shooting in Iowa,” executive producers Schur and Sackett said in a joint statement. “You can’t think of the movie without thinking of the state – and vice versa. We’re thrilled to have the cooperation of Produce Iowa and many local businesses, who will help us bring the series to life.”

Producers Universal Television is also launching a P.A. bootcamp training program in Iowa that will offer an intensive two-day job training program on June 4-5 to fill the job.

“We are excited to begin production on ‘Field of Dreams’ in the location where this momentous journey began…Iowa,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “We look forward to giving back to the community with our new training initiative and knocking this series out of the park!”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.